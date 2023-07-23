Ieq Capital LLC Raises Position in Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL)

Ieq Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Free Report) by 34.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,545 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,259 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Ball were worth $912,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BALL. Jensen Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ball during the 4th quarter worth approximately $159,195,000. Parnassus Investments LLC grew its holdings in Ball by 16.6% during the first quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 20,204,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,113,453,000 after acquiring an additional 2,878,786 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Ball in the fourth quarter worth $139,189,000. Vulcan Value Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Ball in the fourth quarter valued at $123,089,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Ball during the 4th quarter worth $101,697,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BALL opened at $57.59 on Friday. Ball Co. has a fifty-two week low of $46.00 and a fifty-two week high of $74.35. The company has a market capitalization of $18.11 billion, a PE ratio of 40.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $55.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Ball ( NYSE:BALL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.20. Ball had a return on equity of 23.92% and a net margin of 2.98%. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Ball Co. will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Ball’s payout ratio is currently 56.34%.

Several brokerages recently commented on BALL. Bank of America cut shares of Ball from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Ball from $59.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Ball from $61.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of Ball in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Ball from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ball currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.75.

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods, and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging North and Central America, Beverage Packaging South America, Beverage Packaging Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging North and Central America segment includes multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

