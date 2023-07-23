Ieq Capital LLC Raises Position in Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL)

Ieq Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Free Report) by 34.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,545 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,259 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Ball were worth $912,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BALL. Jensen Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ball during the 4th quarter worth approximately $159,195,000. Parnassus Investments LLC grew its holdings in Ball by 16.6% during the first quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 20,204,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,113,453,000 after acquiring an additional 2,878,786 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Ball in the fourth quarter worth $139,189,000. Vulcan Value Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Ball in the fourth quarter valued at $123,089,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Ball during the 4th quarter worth $101,697,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.04% of the company’s stock.
Ball Trading Up 0.3 %
Shares of BALL opened at $57.59 on Friday. Ball Co. has a fifty-two week low of $46.00 and a fifty-two week high of $74.35. The company has a market capitalization of $18.11 billion, a PE ratio of 40.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $55.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.76.
Ball Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Ball’s payout ratio is currently 56.34%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several brokerages recently commented on BALL. Bank of America cut shares of Ball from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Ball from $59.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Ball from $61.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of Ball in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Ball from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ball currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.75.
Ball Company Profile
Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods, and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging North and Central America, Beverage Packaging South America, Beverage Packaging Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging North and Central America segment includes multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Ball
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/17 – 7/21
- U.S. Bancorp Shares Rally As Analysts Get Bullish After Q2 Report
- AutoNation Beats Earnings Expectations, Stock Down?
- American Express Hiccups After Earnings, Time To Buy?
- ISRG Stock Sinks After Strong Earnings: Is the Growth Priced In?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BALL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Ball Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ball and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.