Ieq Capital LLC Raises Stock Holdings in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Ieq Capital LLC increased its position in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 6.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,541 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $1,136,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TransDigm Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TransDigm Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of TransDigm Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 1,675.0% during the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 71 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of TransDigm Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TDG. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on TransDigm Group from $870.00 to $1,044.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays raised their target price on TransDigm Group from $840.00 to $930.00 in a research report on Sunday, May 14th. Susquehanna raised their target price on TransDigm Group from $750.00 to $820.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. StockNews.com upgraded TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on TransDigm Group from $725.00 to $840.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $860.13.

TDG opened at $887.93 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $838.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $767.83. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $499.63 and a 1-year high of $899.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.39.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The aerospace company reported $5.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.98 by $1.00. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 17.57% and a negative return on equity of 34.11%. The business’s revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.29 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 21.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 3,250 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $800.76, for a total transaction of $2,602,470.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,254,776.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other TransDigm Group news, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 11,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $798.13, for a total value of $9,444,272.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $800.76, for a total value of $2,602,470.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,254,776.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 49,060 shares of company stock valued at $40,628,436. 7.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TransDigm Group, Inc engages in the production of engineered aerospace components, systems and subsystems. It operates through the following segments: Power and Control, Airframe, and Non-Aviation. The Power and Control segment includes operations that primarily develop, produce and market systems and components that provide power to or control power of the aircraft utilizing electronic, fluid, power and mechanical motion control technologies.

