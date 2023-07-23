Ieq Capital LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Ieq Capital LLC lessened its stake in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,251 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 27 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $879,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac in the first quarter valued at $764,000. CM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fair Isaac during the 1st quarter valued at about $559,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Fair Isaac by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 780 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Fair Isaac by 6.8% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 504 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc boosted its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 123.0% during the first quarter. abrdn plc now owns 6,836 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,804,000 after buying an additional 3,771 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FICO opened at $844.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.11 billion, a PE ratio of 56.30 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $792.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $718.93. Fair Isaac Co. has a fifty-two week low of $389.83 and a fifty-two week high of $860.00.

Fair Isaac ( NYSE:FICO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The technology company reported $3.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.28 by ($0.30). Fair Isaac had a negative return on equity of 45.97% and a net margin of 26.94%. The company had revenue of $380.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $377.31 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Fair Isaac Co. will post 15.99 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FICO shares. 3M reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Fair Isaac in a report on Friday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $875.00 to $940.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $825.00 to $855.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $820.00 to $920.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $820.14.

In related news, EVP Stephanie Covert sold 1,335 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $740.34, for a total transaction of $988,353.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,972,322.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Marc F. Mcmorris sold 1,324 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $758.58, for a total transaction of $1,004,359.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 242 shares in the company, valued at $183,576.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Stephanie Covert sold 1,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $740.34, for a total value of $988,353.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,067 shares in the company, valued at $5,972,322.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,659 shares of company stock worth $2,783,764 in the last 90 days. 3.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

