Ieq Capital LLC Sells 1,624 Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Ieq Capital LLC reduced its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 12.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,594 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,624 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $924,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Csenge Advisory Group lifted its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 18,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,449,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 74.7% in the first quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 7,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 3,030 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 46.1% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 114,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,086,000 after purchasing an additional 36,005 shares during the period. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $317,234,000,000. 78.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSE ADM opened at $82.14 on Friday. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 1-year low of $69.92 and a 1-year high of $98.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $75.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.69. The company has a market capitalization of $44.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.31, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.81.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Announces Dividend

Archer-Daniels-Midland ( NYSE:ADM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.38. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 18.39% and a net margin of 4.36%. The firm had revenue of $24.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 6.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is 22.58%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $98.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Roth Mkm assumed coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.50.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

