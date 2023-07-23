Ieq Capital LLC Sells 2,154 Shares of Duolingo, Inc. (NYSE:DUOL)

Ieq Capital LLC lowered its position in shares of Duolingo, Inc. (NYSE:DUOL – Free Report) by 22.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,420 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,154 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Duolingo were worth $1,058,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Duolingo by 620.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Duolingo in the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Duolingo in the 2nd quarter valued at about $111,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Duolingo in the 1st quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Duolingo in the 1st quarter valued at about $231,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Duolingo alerts:

Duolingo Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE:DUOL opened at $149.50 on Friday. Duolingo, Inc. has a one year low of $64.73 and a one year high of $168.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $149.11 and a 200-day moving average of $125.90. The company has a current ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Insider Buying and Selling

Duolingo ( NYSE:DUOL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.18. Duolingo had a negative net margin of 12.38% and a negative return on equity of 9.22%. The business had revenue of $115.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.31) EPS. Duolingo’s quarterly revenue was up 42.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Duolingo, Inc. will post -0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Robert Meese sold 400 shares of Duolingo stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $60,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 197,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,580,150. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Duolingo news, insider Robert Meese sold 400 shares of Duolingo stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $60,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 197,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,580,150. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Ahn Luis Von sold 33,334 shares of Duolingo stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.17, for a total transaction of $5,105,768.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 74,374 shares of company stock valued at $11,211,280 in the last 90 days. 19.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on DUOL. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Duolingo from $105.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Duolingo from $131.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. JMP Securities cut shares of Duolingo from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Duolingo from $115.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Duolingo from $127.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.38.

Duolingo Company Profile

(Free Report)

Duolingo, Inc operates as a mobile learning platform in the United States, China, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Japanese, and Chinese through its Duolingo app. It also provides a digital language proficiency assessment exam.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Duolingo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duolingo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.