Ieq Capital LLC Sells 634 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Ieq Capital LLC lessened its holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,521 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 634 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $1,190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VLO. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 24,625 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,124,000 after purchasing an additional 2,268 shares in the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $216,000. AMG National Trust Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $212,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 469,536 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $64,186,000 after purchasing an additional 23,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 126.4% in the 4th quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 11,756 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after purchasing an additional 6,564 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy Stock Performance

Shares of VLO stock opened at $122.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $44.46 billion, a PE ratio of 3.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $113.49 and a 200-day moving average of $124.37. Valero Energy Co. has a one year low of $97.73 and a one year high of $150.39.

Valero Energy Dividend Announcement

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported $8.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.24 by $1.03. The company had revenue of $36.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.88 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 55.32% and a net margin of 7.86%. Valero Energy’s revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.31 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 21.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 3rd will be paid a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 2nd. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.59%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on VLO. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $188.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $172.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Valero Energy in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $166.00 to $139.00 in a research report on Sunday, May 7th. Finally, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. downgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Valero Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.29.

Valero Energy Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company produces California Reformulated Gasoline Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending and Conventional Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending gasolines, CARB diesel, diesel, jet fuel, and asphalt; aromatics; and sulfur crude oils.

Featured Stories

