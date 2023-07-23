Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Receives $234.92 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Reduce” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $234.92.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $235.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $183.00 to $181.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Barclays raised their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $203.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $236.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, 3M reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Illinois Tool Works news, CAO Randall J. Scheuneman sold 5,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.23, for a total value of $1,297,822.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,870 shares in the company, valued at $2,121,970.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Trading Up 0.0 %

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the first quarter valued at approximately $16,798,050,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 145.2% during the first quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC now owns 103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Sturgeon Ventures LLP purchased a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Quarry LP raised its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 52.7% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. 79.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE ITW opened at $255.57 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $239.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $235.64. Illinois Tool Works has a twelve month low of $180.27 and a twelve month high of $256.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The company has a market capitalization of $77.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.56, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.13.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.10. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 92.13% and a net margin of 19.27%. The business had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works will post 9.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Illinois Tool Works Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a $1.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.40%.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

See Also

