iMedia Brands (IMBIQ) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

iMedia Brands (NASDAQ:IMBIQ – Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 24th. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
iMedia Brands stock opened at $0.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.54, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.39. iMedia Brands has a 12 month low of $0.03 and a 12 month high of $1.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $850,248.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 1.93.
