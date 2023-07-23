Impala Platinum (OTCMKTS:IMPUY) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $7.84

Impala Platinum Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:IMPUY – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.84 and traded as low as $7.22. Impala Platinum shares last traded at $7.30, with a volume of 98,100 shares trading hands.
Impala Platinum Trading Down 1.2 %
The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.51.
Impala Platinum Company Profile
Impala Platinum Holdings Limited engages in the mining, processing, refining, and marketing platinum group metals (PGMs). The company produces platinum, palladium, rhodium, nickel, and by-products. It has operations on the PGM-bearing ore bodies, including the Bushveld Complex located in South Africa; and the Great Dyke situated in Zimbabwe.
