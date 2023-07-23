Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (ILPT) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, July 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.10 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust Stock Performance

Shares of ILPT opened at $4.02 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.16. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has a 52 week low of $1.64 and a 52 week high of $10.11. The company has a market capitalization of $263.59 million, a PE ratio of -1.07 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a current ratio of 3.37.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 17th. Investors of record on Monday, July 24th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 21st. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust’s payout ratio is presently -1.06%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust

In other Industrial Logistics Properties Trust news, Director Joseph Morea sold 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.07, for a total value of $36,225.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $3,557,000. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 174.6% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,101,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,381,000 after purchasing an additional 700,233 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 775.8% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 716,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,199,000 after purchasing an additional 634,428 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 109.2% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,068,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,493,000 after purchasing an additional 557,626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 255.4% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 768,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,513,000 after purchasing an additional 552,356 shares during the last quarter. 77.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Industrial Logistics Properties Trust

ILPT is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on owning and leasing high quality distribution and logistics properties that serve the growing needs of e-commerce. As of March 31, 2023, ILPT's portfolio consisted of 413 properties containing approximately 60.0 million rentable square feet located in 39 states.

