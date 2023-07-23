Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) Shares Sold by Banque Pictet & Cie SA

Banque Pictet & Cie SA reduced its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Free Report) by 63.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,800 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $227,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IR. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 1.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,054,298 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,218,134,000 after purchasing an additional 823,749 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,462,884 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,591,686,000 after purchasing an additional 1,651,634 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,195,025 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $427,405,000 after buying an additional 203,766 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,864,249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $254,157,000 after acquiring an additional 377,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 65.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,701,832 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $245,671,000 after acquiring an additional 1,858,698 shares in the last quarter. 94.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IR has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Ingersoll Rand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $65.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Citigroup upped their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $67.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.11.

Shares of IR stock opened at $65.26 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $26.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.28 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.63. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.20 and a 12-month high of $67.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 10.66%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 24th were paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 23rd. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.94%.

In related news, insider Gary E. Gillespie sold 27,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.73, for a total value of $1,669,285.51. Following the sale, the insider now owns 42,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,564,870.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Vicente Reynal sold 27,169 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $1,765,985.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 73,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,802,005. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gary E. Gillespie sold 27,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.73, for a total value of $1,669,285.51. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 42,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,564,870.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 58,659 shares of company stock valued at $3,685,458. Corporate insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle, and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies.

