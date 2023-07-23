Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) Shares Sold by Csenge Advisory Group

Csenge Advisory Group lessened its holdings in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Free Report) by 11.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,166 shares of the company’s stock after selling 273 shares during the quarter. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Ingredion were worth $220,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Ingredion in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,186,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Ingredion by 4,100.0% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 340,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,704,000 after purchasing an additional 332,719 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new position in shares of Ingredion during the 1st quarter worth $28,182,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,364,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,518,000 after purchasing an additional 155,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ingredion by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 675,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,137,000 after purchasing an additional 136,759 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Ingredion alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

INGR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Ingredion from $115.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Ingredion from $120.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. UBS Group upgraded Ingredion from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ingredion in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.40.

Ingredion Stock Performance

Ingredion stock opened at $109.45 on Friday. Ingredion Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $78.81 and a fifty-two week high of $113.46. The company has a market capitalization of $7.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.23 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $107.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.80.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.79. Ingredion had a return on equity of 17.51% and a net margin of 6.75%. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.95 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Ingredion Incorporated will post 9.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ingredion Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be paid a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 30th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. Ingredion’s payout ratio is currently 34.34%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ingredion

In other news, SVP Larry Fernandes sold 1,746 shares of Ingredion stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total value of $189,633.06. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,198,918.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Ingredion news, CFO James D. Gray sold 5,000 shares of Ingredion stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.90, for a total value of $524,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,457,504. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Larry Fernandes sold 1,746 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total value of $189,633.06. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,198,918.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 12,610 shares of company stock worth $1,359,691. Insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

About Ingredion

(Free Report)

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells sweeteners, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from wet milling and processing corn, and other starch-based materials to a range of industries in North America, South America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ingredion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingredion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.