Innovative International Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IOAC) Short Interest Down 10.5% in June

Innovative International Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IOAC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a decline of 10.5% from the June 15th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Innovative International Acquisition Price Performance

IOAC stock opened at $11.24 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.71. Innovative International Acquisition has a 1-year low of $10.05 and a 1-year high of $11.78.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IOAC. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Innovative International Acquisition in the first quarter worth $749,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Innovative International Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $250,000. Starboard Value LP purchased a new position in shares of Innovative International Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $3,130,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovative International Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $1,992,000. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovative International Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $748,000.

Innovative International Acquisition Company Profile

Innovative International Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business transaction with one or more businesses in consumer technology, healthcare, information technology services, and enterprise software as a service.

