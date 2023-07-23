Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (BATS:BAUG) Shares Acquired by Lincoln National Corp

Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (BATS:BAUG – Free Report) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,813 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,335 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp owned approximately 1.18% of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August worth $1,288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Integrity Financial Corp WA increased its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August by 32.3% in the fourth quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA now owns 1,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August by 2.6% during the first quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 39,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August during the fourth quarter valued at $597,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August during the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August during the first quarter valued at $44,000.

Shares of BAUG stock opened at $34.16 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.76.

The Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (BAUG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BAUG was launched on Aug 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

