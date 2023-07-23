Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA) Short Interest Down 10.6% in June

Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,100,000 shares, a decline of 10.6% from the June 15th total of 1,230,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 503,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days. Approximately 2.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Intapp Stock Down 2.3 %

INTA opened at $39.06 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.35. Intapp has a 52 week low of $13.54 and a 52 week high of $50.46. The company has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of -31.00 and a beta of 0.55.

Get Intapp alerts:

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.07. Intapp had a negative net margin of 23.98% and a negative return on equity of 24.65%. The business had revenue of $92.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.54 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Intapp will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Buying and Selling at Intapp

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on INTA shares. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Intapp in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Intapp from $37.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Intapp in a research note on Monday, July 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Intapp from $42.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Intapp from $36.00 to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.33.

In other Intapp news, COO Donald F. Coleman sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.91, for a total transaction of $613,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 506,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,717,846.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Intapp news, COO Donald F. Coleman sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.91, for a total transaction of $613,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 506,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,717,846.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Holdings (Private) Ltd Temasek sold 2,486,438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.04, for a total value of $87,124,787.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,646,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $688,424,047.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,330,314 shares of company stock worth $118,490,858. Insiders own 48.61% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intapp by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,898,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,824,000 after purchasing an additional 34,158 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intapp by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,642,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,662,000 after acquiring an additional 257,584 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intapp by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,192,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,474,000 after acquiring an additional 183,768 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intapp by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 592,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,565,000 after acquiring an additional 52,562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of Intapp in the 1st quarter valued at about $22,484,000.

Intapp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; and OnePlace, a solution to manage various aspects of professional services firms' client and engagement lifecycle.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Intapp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intapp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.