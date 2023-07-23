International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Forecasted to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of $2.15 Per Share

International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) – Wedbush lifted their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for International Business Machines in a note issued to investors on Thursday, July 20th. Wedbush analyst M. Katri now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings per share of $2.15 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.14. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for International Business Machines’ current full-year earnings is $9.33 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for International Business Machines’ Q4 2023 earnings at $3.72 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $9.41 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $9.62 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on International Business Machines from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. Bank of America raised their target price on International Business Machines from $152.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on International Business Machines in a report on Friday, July 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.75.

International Business Machines Stock Performance

NYSE:IBM opened at $138.94 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $132.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $131.80. International Business Machines has a 1-year low of $115.54 and a 1-year high of $153.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $126.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.85.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The technology company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.18. International Business Machines had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 39.86%. The business had revenue of $15.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.58 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new position in International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in International Business Machines in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in International Business Machines in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.71% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $1.66 per share. This represents a $6.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 9th. This is an increase from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 337.06%.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

Further Reading

