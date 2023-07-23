Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) Releases Earnings Results

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The business services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 8.31% and a return on equity of 29.28%. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. Interpublic Group of Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Interpublic Group of Companies Stock Performance

IPG opened at $32.87 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.64, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a fifty day moving average of $38.57 and a 200 day moving average of $37.05. Interpublic Group of Companies has a fifty-two week low of $25.14 and a fifty-two week high of $40.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Interpublic Group of Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 6th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 5th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s payout ratio is 51.45%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Interpublic Group of Companies

Several brokerages recently issued reports on IPG. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Sunday, July 2nd. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $42.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Interpublic Group of Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 14.5% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 23,035 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $817,000 after purchasing an additional 2,915 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in Interpublic Group of Companies during the first quarter valued at $243,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Interpublic Group of Companies during the first quarter valued at $133,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 52,667 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,867,000 after purchasing an additional 3,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 1.0% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 63,184 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,240,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. 98.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Interpublic Group of Companies Company Profile

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Media, Data & Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising & Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications & Experiential Solutions. The Media, Data & Engagement Solutions segment provides media and communications services, digital services and products, advertising and marketing technology, e-commerce services, data management and analytics, strategic consulting, and digital brand experience under the IPG Mediabrands, UM, Initiative, Kinesso, Acxiom, Huge, MRM, and R/GA brand names.

