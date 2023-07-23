Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC) Upgraded to “Hold” by StockNews.com

Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday.

IVAC has been the topic of several other research reports. Partner Cap Sec reaffirmed a “fundamental buy” rating on shares of Intevac in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. TheStreet downgraded Intevac from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. Finally, Benchmark downgraded Intevac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th.

Get Intevac alerts:

Intevac Stock Performance

NASDAQ IVAC opened at $3.57 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $92.55 million, a P/E ratio of -7.00 and a beta of 0.62. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.92. Intevac has a fifty-two week low of $3.40 and a fifty-two week high of $7.54.

Insider Transactions at Intevac

Intevac ( NASDAQ:IVAC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The electronics maker reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $11.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.50 million. Intevac had a negative return on equity of 10.69% and a negative net margin of 30.59%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Intevac will post -0.78 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO James P. Moniz purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.06 per share, with a total value of $25,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $126,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.57% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intevac

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IVAC. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intevac by 211.2% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 278,212 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,038,000 after purchasing an additional 188,812 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intevac by 1,365.1% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 197,850 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 184,346 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intevac by 43.5% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 529,677 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,883,000 after purchasing an additional 160,685 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intevac during the 1st quarter worth $988,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Intevac by 608.5% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 143,112 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 122,912 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.65% of the company’s stock.

Intevac Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Intevac, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and develops thin-film processing systems in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It designs, develops, and markets vacuum process equipment solutions for manufacturing small substrates with precise thin-film properties, such as for the hard disk drive, display cover panel, and other adjacent thin-film markets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Intevac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intevac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.