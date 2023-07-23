Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTF) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $46.39

Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTF – Get Free Report) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $46.39 and traded as high as $50.68. Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF shares last traded at $49.63, with a volume of 22,593 shares.

Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

The company has a market cap of $293.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $46.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.31.

Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 21st were issued a $0.0193 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 20th.

Institutional Trading of Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF

About Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF by 142.1% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 939 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,062,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF by 14.9% in the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $829,000 after acquiring an additional 778 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,316,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF by 11,433.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the last quarter.

PowerShares Dynamic Technology Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Technology Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks of the United States technology companies. These are companies that are principally engaged in the business of providing technology-related products and services, including computer hardware and software, Internet, electronics and semiconductors, and communication technologies.

