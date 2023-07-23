Invesco S&P SmallCap High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (BATS:XSHD) Plans Dividend of $0.11

Invesco S&P SmallCap High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (BATS:XSHD – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, July 21st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 25th will be given a dividend of 0.1057 per share on Friday, July 28th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 24th.

Invesco S&P SmallCap High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

BATS:XSHD opened at $16.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $20.92 million, a PE ratio of 16.35 and a beta of 1.14. Invesco S&P SmallCap High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a 12 month low of $22.37 and a 12 month high of $26.03. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco S&P SmallCap High Dividend Low Volatility ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the third quarter valued at about $64,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the third quarter worth about $120,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 28.6% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 95,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,115,000 after acquiring an additional 21,150 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 56.4% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 102,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,045,000 after acquiring an additional 37,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the third quarter worth about $691,000.

About Invesco S&P SmallCap High Dividend Low Volatility ETF

The Invesco S&P SmallCap High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (XSHD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks a dividend-yield-weighted index of the 60 least volatile stocks chosen from a list of the 90 highest-yielding US small-cap stocks. XSHD was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by Invesco.

