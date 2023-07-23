Iridium Communications (IRDM) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, July 25th. Analysts expect Iridium Communications to post earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $205.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.98 million. Iridium Communications had a return on equity of 1.38% and a net margin of 2.07%. Iridium Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Iridium Communications to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Iridium Communications Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of Iridium Communications stock opened at $60.97 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $61.13 and its 200-day moving average is $60.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.68 billion, a PE ratio of 469.04 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. Iridium Communications has a 12-month low of $39.10 and a 12-month high of $68.34.

Iridium Communications Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling at Iridium Communications

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. Iridium Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 400.03%.

In other Iridium Communications news, EVP Bryan J. Hartin sold 27,835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.80, for a total value of $1,803,708.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 65,101 shares in the company, valued at $4,218,544.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Iridium Communications news, EVP Bryan J. Hartin sold 27,835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.80, for a total value of $1,803,708.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 65,101 shares in the company, valued at $4,218,544.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bryan J. Hartin sold 8,129 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.01, for a total value of $536,595.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 81,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,386,482.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Iridium Communications

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 0.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,739,982 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $634,635,000 after buying an additional 71,031 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,774,070 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $566,786,000 after purchasing an additional 213,935 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,722,754 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $311,381,000 after purchasing an additional 26,978 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,120,966 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $227,217,000 after purchasing an additional 110,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,756,866 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $111,157,000 after purchasing an additional 195,093 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.36% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on IRDM shares. Barclays boosted their target price on Iridium Communications from $45.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com began coverage on Iridium Communications in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Iridium Communications from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Raymond James lifted their price target on Iridium Communications from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Iridium Communications in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.00.

Iridium Communications Company Profile

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services and products to businesses, the United States and international governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

