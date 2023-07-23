Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) Stock Holdings Boosted by Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 67,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,856 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $3,563,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IRM. State Street Corp grew its position in Iron Mountain by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,622,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $819,026,000 after buying an additional 261,765 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Iron Mountain by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,944,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $345,633,000 after buying an additional 172,801 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Iron Mountain in the 4th quarter valued at about $224,698,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Iron Mountain by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,147,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $206,746,000 after buying an additional 127,868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Iron Mountain by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,103,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $204,542,000 after buying an additional 54,106 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.21% of the company’s stock.

Iron Mountain Stock Performance

NYSE:IRM opened at $61.89 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.91. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a twelve month low of $43.33 and a twelve month high of $62.37. The firm has a market cap of $18.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50-day moving average of $56.54 and a 200-day moving average of $54.23.

Iron Mountain Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.6185 per share. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is presently 124.75%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Iron Mountain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Iron Mountain from $56.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Iron Mountain

In other Iron Mountain news, COO John Tomovcsik sold 57,872 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.96, for a total transaction of $3,238,517.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 50,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,823,461.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Iron Mountain news, COO John Tomovcsik sold 57,872 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.96, for a total transaction of $3,238,517.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 50,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,823,461.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO William L. Meaney sold 10,507 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.45, for a total transaction of $624,641.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,576,392.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 135,934 shares of company stock valued at $7,625,110. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Iron Mountain Company Profile

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in innovative storage, data center infrastructure, asset lifecycle management and information management services. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 225,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain helps customers CLIMB HIGHER to transform their businesses.

Featured Articles

