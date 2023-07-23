iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) Shares Sold by Lincoln National Corp

Lincoln National Corp lessened its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Free Report) by 2.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 16,208 shares of the company’s stock after selling 382 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 94,186.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,850,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $844,783,000 after buying an additional 12,836,736 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 6,279,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,796,000 after purchasing an additional 135,339 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,174,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,174,000 after purchasing an additional 151,172 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 4,893,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,683,000 after purchasing an additional 55,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 130,887.1% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,405,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,100,000 after purchasing an additional 3,403,064 shares in the last quarter.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of ESGD stock opened at $74.29 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $72.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.86. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $54.74 and a 12 month high of $74.98.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were paid a dividend of $1.3665 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of developed market international companies that have been selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics. ESGD was launched on Jun 28, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

