iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) Stock Position Lowered by SageView Advisory Group LLC

SageView Advisory Group LLC lessened its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report) by 61.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,346 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,104 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $32,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 101.6% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $39,000.
iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Price Performance
BATS:FLOT opened at $50.76 on Friday. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $50.76 and a 1-year high of $51.10. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $50.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.52.
iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Announces Dividend
iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Profile
The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/17 – 7/21
- U.S. Bancorp Shares Rally As Analysts Get Bullish After Q2 Report
- AutoNation Beats Earnings Expectations, Stock Down?
- American Express Hiccups After Earnings, Time To Buy?
- ISRG Stock Sinks After Strong Earnings: Is the Growth Priced In?
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.