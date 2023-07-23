iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) Stock Position Lowered by SageView Advisory Group LLC

SageView Advisory Group LLC lessened its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report) by 61.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,346 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,104 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $32,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 101.6% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $39,000.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Price Performance

BATS:FLOT opened at $50.76 on Friday. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $50.76 and a 1-year high of $51.10. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $50.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.52.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th were given a dividend of $0.2341 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 3rd.

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

