iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Shares Bought by Lincoln National Corp

Lincoln National Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 16.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,266 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,413 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IVW. Ieq Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.4% during the first quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 116,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,435,000 after buying an additional 4,883 shares during the last quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 244,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,633,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $207,000. Family Firm Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.7% during the first quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 56,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,639,000 after purchasing an additional 1,471 shares during the period. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 200.0% in the first quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter.

IVW opened at $71.52 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $55.30 and a 12-month high of $72.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $68.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.72 billion, a PE ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

