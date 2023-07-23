IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE) Receives $28.22 Average Price Target from Brokerages

IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $28.22.

ISEE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird cut IVERIC bio from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. HC Wainwright downgraded IVERIC bio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Wedbush downgraded IVERIC bio from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded IVERIC bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded IVERIC bio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd.

Get IVERIC bio alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO David Francis Carroll sold 63,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total transaction of $2,352,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 68,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,536,202.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, COO Keith Westby sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.45, for a total transaction of $789,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 39,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,564,271.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO David Francis Carroll sold 63,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total value of $2,352,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 68,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,536,202.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 190,453 shares of company stock valued at $6,660,861 in the last quarter. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On IVERIC bio

IVERIC bio Price Performance

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rothschild Investment Corp IL boosted its holdings in IVERIC bio by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 12,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in IVERIC bio by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 16,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in IVERIC bio by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 22,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 3,262 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in IVERIC bio by 39.1% during the 1st quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 53,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after acquiring an additional 15,095 shares during the period. Finally, Avidity Partners Management LP purchased a new position in IVERIC bio during the 4th quarter valued at $17,950,000.

IVERIC bio has a 12-month low of $9.39 and a 12-month high of $39.99. The company has a current ratio of 15.53, a quick ratio of 15.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a PE ratio of -22.70 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s fifty day moving average is $38.66 and its 200-day moving average is $29.65.

IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.09). On average, equities research analysts expect that IVERIC bio will post -1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IVERIC bio Company Profile

(Get Free Report

IVERIC bio, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel treatments for retinal diseases with unmet medical needs. The company develops Zimura, an inhibitor of complement factor C5 comprising GATHER1, which has completed Phase 2/3 clinical trial; GATHER2 that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of geographic atrophy (GA) secondary to dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD); and STAR or OPH2005 that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of autosomal recessive Stargardt disease.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for IVERIC bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IVERIC bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.