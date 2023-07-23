Janel (OTCMKTS:JANL) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $31.46

Janel Co. (OTCMKTS:JANL – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $31.46 and traded as low as $25.00. Janel shares last traded at $25.00, with a volume of 1,040 shares.

Janel Stock Down 10.3 %

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.75 million, a P/E ratio of 34.25 and a beta of -0.40.

Janel (OTCMKTS:JANL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter. Janel had a negative net margin of 1.93% and a positive return on equity of 6.08%. The firm had revenue of $45.38 million for the quarter.

About Janel

Janel Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Logistics, Life Sciences, and Manufacturing. The Logistics segment provides cargo transportation logistics management services, including freight forwarding by air, ocean, and land-based carriers; customs brokerage services; warehousing and distribution services; and other value added logistic services, as well as customs entry filing, cargo insurance procurement, logistics planning, product repackaging, and online shipment tracking services.

