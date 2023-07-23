JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) Shares Bought by Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG – Free Report) by 47.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,238 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,365 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in JFrog were worth $83,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FROG. Freemont Management S.A. acquired a new position in JFrog in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in JFrog by 2,303.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,119 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in JFrog by 62.7% in the first quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 4,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in JFrog by 175.4% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 2,477 shares during the period. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in JFrog in the first quarter valued at approximately $109,000. 53.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get JFrog alerts:

Insider Transactions at JFrog

In related news, Director Yossi Sela sold 15,152 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.27, for a total value of $382,891.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 55,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,401,524.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Jeff Horing sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.54, for a total transaction of $11,270,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,248,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $95,753,616.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Yossi Sela sold 15,152 shares of JFrog stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.27, for a total transaction of $382,891.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,401,524.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,643,779 shares of company stock valued at $40,069,739 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 30.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JFrog Trading Down 0.9 %

A number of brokerages have commented on FROG. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on JFrog from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on JFrog from $28.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Bank of America lifted their price target on JFrog from $30.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on JFrog from $25.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on JFrog from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, JFrog has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.80.

Shares of JFrog stock opened at $28.94 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.20. JFrog Ltd. has a 1 year low of $17.11 and a 1 year high of $30.94. The company has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.46 and a beta of 0.52.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.04). JFrog had a negative return on equity of 10.49% and a negative net margin of 30.82%. The company had revenue of $79.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.48 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that JFrog Ltd. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About JFrog

(Free Report)

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform in the United States, Israel, and internationally. The company's products include JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages at any scale; JFrog Pipelines, an integration and continuous delivery tool for automating and orchestrating the movement of software packages; JFrog Xray, which scan JFrog Artifactory; JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution with enterprise-grade performance; and JFrog Advanced Security, an binary scanning solution that offers secrets detection, contextual analysis, IaC scanning, container scanning, and others.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for JFrog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JFrog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.