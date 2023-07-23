Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $10.70-10.80 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $10.65. The company issued revenue guidance of +6.5-7.5% yr/yr to ~$98.8-99.8 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $98.82 billion. Johnson & Johnson also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $10.70-$10.80 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on JNJ. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a strong-buy rating on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. They set a neutral rating and a $164.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating and set a $187.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $181.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Atlantic Securities reduced their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $167.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $171.40.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

NYSE:JNJ opened at $170.19 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $160.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $161.39. The company has a market cap of $442.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.55. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $150.11 and a 52 week high of $181.04.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $25.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.63 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 13.35% and a return on equity of 37.01%. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Investors of record on Monday, August 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 25th. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 96.36%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 12,465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $1,994,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,549,440. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Johnson & Johnson

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JNJ. FIDELIS iM LLC grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. FIDELIS iM LLC now owns 2,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Tatro Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Tatro Capital LLC now owns 3,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,448,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. FCA Corp TX grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 17,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,062,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wick Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Wick Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,554,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. 67.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Johnson & Johnson

(Get Free Report)

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.