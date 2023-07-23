JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Bought by MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC

MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 110,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for about 1.6% of MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $14,344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,723,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $224,579,000 after purchasing an additional 26,285 shares during the period. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.1% during the first quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 12,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,665,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 10.7% during the first quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 38,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,020,000 after acquiring an additional 3,716 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 8.9% during the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 853,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $111,171,000 after acquiring an additional 70,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eukles Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.6% during the first quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 7,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $972,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.10% of the company’s stock.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Insider Transactions at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other news, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 4,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total transaction of $700,848.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 277,161 shares in the company, valued at $39,401,207.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 4,930 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total value of $700,848.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 277,161 shares in the company, valued at $39,401,207.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel E. Pinto sold 113,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.93, for a total value of $15,447,085.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 566,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,026,773.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 145,861 shares of company stock worth $19,858,275 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Down 0.8 %

JPM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Societe Generale cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 10th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $157.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $131.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Wolfe Research raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $179.00 to $182.00 in a report on Sunday, July 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.65.

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $154.95 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $452.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.97, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.10. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $101.28 and a fifty-two week high of $156.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $142.38 and a 200 day moving average of $138.58.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $0.75. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.29% and a net margin of 23.45%. The business had revenue of $42.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.66 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.76 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.49 earnings per share for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 5th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.74%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.