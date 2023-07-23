JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “Overweight” Rating for British Land (LON:BLND)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their overweight rating on shares of British Land (LON:BLND – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday, MarketBeat reports.
A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on BLND. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of British Land to a sell rating and set a GBX 370 ($4.84) price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a hold rating and set a GBX 420 ($5.49) price target on shares of British Land in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of British Land in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 458.75 ($6.00).
British Land Stock Down 1.4 %
Shares of British Land stock opened at GBX 345.90 ($4.52) on Thursday. British Land has a 1 year low of GBX 292.70 ($3.83) and a 1 year high of GBX 522.30 ($6.83). The stock has a market cap of £3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -308.84, a PEG ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.53, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 334.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 386.80.
British Land Cuts Dividend
Insider Activity at British Land
In other British Land news, insider Simon Carter bought 16,789 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 357 ($4.67) per share, with a total value of £59,936.73 ($78,369.16). In other news, insider Irvinder Goodhew acquired 4,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 311 ($4.07) per share, with a total value of £14,641.88 ($19,144.72). Also, insider Simon Carter acquired 16,789 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 357 ($4.67) per share, with a total value of £59,936.73 ($78,369.16). In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 55,532 shares of company stock valued at $19,482,389 and have sold 48,380 shares valued at $15,660,565. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
About British Land
Our portfolio of high quality UK commercial property is focused on London Campuses and Retail & London Urban Logistics assets throughout the UK. We own or manage a portfolio valued at £13.0bn (British Land share: £8.9bn) as at 31 March 2023 making us one of Europe's largest listed real estate investment companies.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than British Land
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/17 – 7/21
- U.S. Bancorp Shares Rally As Analysts Get Bullish After Q2 Report
- AutoNation Beats Earnings Expectations, Stock Down?
- American Express Hiccups After Earnings, Time To Buy?
- ISRG Stock Sinks After Strong Earnings: Is the Growth Priced In?
Receive News & Ratings for British Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.