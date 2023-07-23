JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “Overweight” Rating for British Land (LON:BLND)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their overweight rating on shares of British Land (LON:BLND – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday, MarketBeat reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on BLND. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of British Land to a sell rating and set a GBX 370 ($4.84) price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a hold rating and set a GBX 420 ($5.49) price target on shares of British Land in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of British Land in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 458.75 ($6.00).

Get British Land alerts:

British Land Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of British Land stock opened at GBX 345.90 ($4.52) on Thursday. British Land has a 1 year low of GBX 292.70 ($3.83) and a 1 year high of GBX 522.30 ($6.83). The stock has a market cap of £3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -308.84, a PEG ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.53, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 334.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 386.80.

British Land Cuts Dividend

Insider Activity at British Land

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 22nd will be paid a GBX 11.04 ($0.14) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 22nd. This represents a yield of 2.92%. British Land’s dividend payout ratio is currently -2,053.57%.

In other British Land news, insider Simon Carter bought 16,789 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 357 ($4.67) per share, with a total value of £59,936.73 ($78,369.16). In other news, insider Irvinder Goodhew acquired 4,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 311 ($4.07) per share, with a total value of £14,641.88 ($19,144.72). Also, insider Simon Carter acquired 16,789 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 357 ($4.67) per share, with a total value of £59,936.73 ($78,369.16). In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 55,532 shares of company stock valued at $19,482,389 and have sold 48,380 shares valued at $15,660,565. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About British Land

(Get Free Report)

Our portfolio of high quality UK commercial property is focused on London Campuses and Retail & London Urban Logistics assets throughout the UK. We own or manage a portfolio valued at £13.0bn (British Land share: £8.9bn) as at 31 March 2023 making us one of Europe's largest listed real estate investment companies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for British Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.