JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) Target Price to $72.00

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Free Report) had its price target lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $100.00 to $72.00 in a research note published on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $51.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $76.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $124.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $105.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $84.43.

Shares of APLS stock opened at $34.39 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $83.34 and its 200 day moving average is $72.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 6.27 and a current ratio of 6.88. The company has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.48 and a beta of 1.23. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $33.56 and a one year high of $94.75.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:APLS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.42) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $44.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.10 million. Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 652.50% and a negative return on equity of 225.82%. The business’s revenue was up 211.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.42) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Apellis Pharmaceuticals will post -5.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Apellis Pharmaceuticals news, Director Alec Machiels sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.79, for a total transaction of $80,987.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 267,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,340,460.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Pascal Deschatelets sold 12,000 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.39, for a total transaction of $1,108,680.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,033,813 shares in the company, valued at $95,513,983.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Alec Machiels sold 1,250 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.79, for a total transaction of $80,987.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 267,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,340,460.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 164,818 shares of company stock worth $14,507,167. Company insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 1,173.0% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 868 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 391.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 884 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 49,525.0% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,981 shares during the last quarter. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 110.7% during the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 1,243 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.72% of the company’s stock.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It offers EMPAVELI for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, cold agglutinin disease, C3 glomerulopathy and immune complex membranoproliferative glomerulonephritis, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, and hematopoietic stem cell transplantation-associated thrombotic microangiopathy; and SYFOVRE for treating geographic atrophy (GA).

