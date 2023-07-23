JPMorgan Emerging Markets Investment Trust (LON:JMG) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $104.72

JPMorgan Emerging Markets Investment Trust plc (LON:JMG – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 104.72 ($1.37) and traded as high as GBX 104.80 ($1.37). JPMorgan Emerging Markets Investment Trust shares last traded at GBX 103.40 ($1.35), with a volume of 1,314,656 shares traded.

JPMorgan Emerging Markets Investment Trust Trading Down 1.1 %

The stock has a market cap of £1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -608.24 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 104.72 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 108.59.

About JPMorgan Emerging Markets Investment Trust

JPMorgan Emerging Markets Investment Trust plc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. It invests in public equity markets across global emerging markets. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

