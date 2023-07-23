Jubilee Metals Group (LON:JLP) Rating Reiterated by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of Jubilee Metals Group (LON:JLP – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 17 ($0.22) price objective on the stock.

Jubilee Metals Group Price Performance

LON:JLP opened at GBX 7.50 ($0.10) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of £205.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 750.00 and a beta of 1.58. Jubilee Metals Group has a 1 year low of GBX 7 ($0.09) and a 1 year high of GBX 15.08 ($0.20). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 7.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 9.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.82, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Jubilee Metals Group Company Profile

Jubilee Metals Group plc operates as a diversified metals recovery company. It operates through PGM and Chrome, Copper and Cobalt, and Other segments. The company explores for platinum group metals, such as platinum, palladium, rhodium, ruthenium, iridium, and osmium; and chrome, lead, zinc, vanadium, copper, and cobalt ores.

