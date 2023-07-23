Jubilee Metals Group (LON:JLP) Rating Reiterated by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of Jubilee Metals Group (LON:JLP – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 17 ($0.22) price objective on the stock.
Jubilee Metals Group Price Performance
LON:JLP opened at GBX 7.50 ($0.10) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of £205.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 750.00 and a beta of 1.58. Jubilee Metals Group has a 1 year low of GBX 7 ($0.09) and a 1 year high of GBX 15.08 ($0.20). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 7.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 9.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.82, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.15.
Jubilee Metals Group Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Jubilee Metals Group
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/17 – 7/21
- U.S. Bancorp Shares Rally As Analysts Get Bullish After Q2 Report
- AutoNation Beats Earnings Expectations, Stock Down?
- American Express Hiccups After Earnings, Time To Buy?
- ISRG Stock Sinks After Strong Earnings: Is the Growth Priced In?
Receive News & Ratings for Jubilee Metals Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jubilee Metals Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.