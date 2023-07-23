Kainos Group (LON:KNOS) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $1,280.11

Kainos Group plc (LON:KNOS – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,280.11 ($16.74) and traded as high as GBX 1,349 ($17.64). Kainos Group shares last traded at GBX 1,286 ($16.81), with a volume of 101,059 shares traded.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Kainos Group in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,300 ($17.00) target price on shares of Kainos Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. Finally, Numis Securities reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,560 ($20.40) price objective on shares of Kainos Group in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kainos Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,476 ($19.30).

The firm has a market cap of £1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 3,896.97, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,280.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,348.34.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 28th will be paid a dividend of GBX 16.10 ($0.21) per share. This is a boost from Kainos Group’s previous dividend of $7.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.32%. Kainos Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7,272.73%.

Kainos Group plc provides digital technology services in the United Kingdom. It operates through two divisions, Digital Services and Workday Practice. The Digital Services division includes lifecycle development of customized digital services for public, commercial sectors, and healthcare organizations.

