Kaiser Aluminum (KALU) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, July 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.48 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.58. The company had revenue of $808.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $810.25 million. Kaiser Aluminum had a negative return on equity of 3.35% and a negative net margin of 0.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Kaiser Aluminum to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Kaiser Aluminum Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of Kaiser Aluminum stock opened at $79.04 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.28 and a beta of 1.31. Kaiser Aluminum has a fifty-two week low of $56.79 and a fifty-two week high of $97.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $69.28 and a 200 day moving average of $73.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.61.

Kaiser Aluminum Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 25th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 24th. Kaiser Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -223.19%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Kaiser Aluminum from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. 22nd Century Group restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Kaiser Aluminum in a report on Thursday, June 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kaiser Aluminum in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of Kaiser Aluminum from $105.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Kaiser Aluminum from $69.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kaiser Aluminum presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.75.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KALU. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Kaiser Aluminum by 314.4% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in Kaiser Aluminum by 2,214.3% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 810 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Kaiser Aluminum in the 2nd quarter valued at $80,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Kaiser Aluminum by 76.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,016 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Kaiser Aluminum by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period.

About Kaiser Aluminum

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacture and sale of semi-fabricated specialty aluminum mill products in the United States and internationally. The company offers rolled, extruded, and drawn aluminum products used for aerospace and defense, aluminum beverage and food packaging, automotive and general engineering products.

Further Reading

