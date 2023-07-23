Kelso Group Holdings Plc (LON:KLSO) Insider Buys £15,000 in Stock

Kelso Group Holdings Plc (LON:KLSO – Get Free Report) insider Jamie Brooke bought 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share, with a total value of £15,000 ($19,612.97).

Kelso Group Stock Down 6.7 %

Kelso Group stock opened at GBX 2.80 ($0.04) on Friday. Kelso Group Holdings Plc has a 1-year low of GBX 1.95 ($0.03) and a 1-year high of GBX 12 ($0.16).

Get Kelso Group alerts:

Kelso Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Kelso Group Holdings Plc engages in the investment business in the United Kingdom. The company was formerly known as Insight Business Support plc and changed its name to Kelso Group Holdings Plc in November 2022. Kelso Group Holdings Plc was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Towcester, the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for Kelso Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kelso Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.