KeyCorp Brokers Increase Earnings Estimates for Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp raised their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for Sempra in a research note issued on Tuesday, July 18th. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now anticipates that the utilities provider will post earnings of $1.90 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.74. The consensus estimate for Sempra’s current full-year earnings is $8.99 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Sempra’s FY2023 earnings at $8.87 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $10.17 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $10.78 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $11.50 EPS.
Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $6.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.04 billion. Sempra had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 10.28%. Sempra’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.91 earnings per share.
Shares of Sempra stock opened at $151.07 on Friday. Sempra has a 1 year low of $136.54 and a 1 year high of $176.47. The firm has a market cap of $47.53 billion, a PE ratio of 19.47, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $146.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $151.33.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were issued a $1.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. Sempra’s payout ratio is 61.34%.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SRE. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY raised its holdings in Sempra by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 75,338 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,969,000 after buying an additional 1,520 shares during the last quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Sempra by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,146 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sempra during the 2nd quarter valued at $339,000. Busey Wealth Management bought a new stake in Sempra during the 2nd quarter valued at $227,000. Finally, Graypoint LLC raised its holdings in Sempra by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 2,277 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 84.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: San Diego Gas & Electric Company, Southern California Gas Company, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides to San Diego and southern Orange counties; and natural gas service to San Diego County.
