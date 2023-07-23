KeyCorp Brokers Increase Earnings Estimates for Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp raised their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for Sempra in a research note issued on Tuesday, July 18th. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now anticipates that the utilities provider will post earnings of $1.90 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.74. The consensus estimate for Sempra’s current full-year earnings is $8.99 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Sempra’s FY2023 earnings at $8.87 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $10.17 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $10.78 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $11.50 EPS.

Get Sempra alerts:

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $6.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.04 billion. Sempra had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 10.28%. Sempra’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.91 earnings per share.

Sempra Trading Up 1.0 %

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on SRE. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of Sempra from $174.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Sempra from $173.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sempra in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Sempra in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $158.00 target price on shares of Sempra in a research report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sempra presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $167.71.

Shares of Sempra stock opened at $151.07 on Friday. Sempra has a 1 year low of $136.54 and a 1 year high of $176.47. The firm has a market cap of $47.53 billion, a PE ratio of 19.47, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $146.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $151.33.

Sempra Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were issued a $1.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. Sempra’s payout ratio is 61.34%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sempra

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SRE. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY raised its holdings in Sempra by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 75,338 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,969,000 after buying an additional 1,520 shares during the last quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Sempra by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,146 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sempra during the 2nd quarter valued at $339,000. Busey Wealth Management bought a new stake in Sempra during the 2nd quarter valued at $227,000. Finally, Graypoint LLC raised its holdings in Sempra by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 2,277 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 84.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sempra Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: San Diego Gas & Electric Company, Southern California Gas Company, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides to San Diego and southern Orange counties; and natural gas service to San Diego County.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sempra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sempra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.