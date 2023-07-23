KeyCorp Comments on Plug Power Inc.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:PLUG)

Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Free Report) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp dropped their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Plug Power in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, July 18th. KeyCorp analyst S. Jain now forecasts that the electronics maker will post earnings per share of ($0.27) for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.25). The consensus estimate for Plug Power’s current full-year earnings is ($0.93) per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Plug Power’s Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.97) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.37) EPS.
Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $210.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.67 million. Plug Power had a negative net margin of 100.41% and a negative return on equity of 18.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 49.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.27) EPS.
PLUG stock opened at $12.39 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.70. The stock has a market cap of $7.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.32 and a beta of 1.79. Plug Power has a fifty-two week low of $7.39 and a fifty-two week high of $31.56. The company has a quick ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PLUG. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Plug Power during the fourth quarter worth $211,176,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in Plug Power by 128,905.5% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 16,955,199 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $176,165,000 after acquiring an additional 16,942,056 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its holdings in Plug Power by 69.1% during the fourth quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 17,213,803 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $212,935,000 after acquiring an additional 7,035,344 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in Plug Power by 244.3% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 4,922,841 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $60,896,000 after acquiring an additional 3,493,122 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Schweiz AG grew its holdings in Plug Power by 73.9% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 4,329,600 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $53,557,000 after acquiring an additional 1,839,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.75% of the company’s stock.
Plug Power Inc delivers end-to-end clean hydrogen and zero-emissions fuel cell solutions for supply chain and logistics applications, on-road electric vehicles, stationary power market, and others in North America and internationally. It engages in building an end-to-end green hydrogen ecosystem, including liquid green hydrogen production, storage and handling, transportation, and dispensing infrastructure.
