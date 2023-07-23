KeyCorp Comments on Plug Power Inc.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:PLUG)

Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Free Report) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp dropped their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Plug Power in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, July 18th. KeyCorp analyst S. Jain now forecasts that the electronics maker will post earnings per share of ($0.27) for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.25). The consensus estimate for Plug Power’s current full-year earnings is ($0.93) per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Plug Power’s Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.97) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.37) EPS.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $210.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.67 million. Plug Power had a negative net margin of 100.41% and a negative return on equity of 18.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 49.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.27) EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on PLUG. Morgan Stanley cut Plug Power from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. UBS Group decreased their target price on Plug Power from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Plug Power from $9.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Northland Securities upgraded Plug Power from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Plug Power in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.21.

PLUG stock opened at $12.39 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.70. The stock has a market cap of $7.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.32 and a beta of 1.79. Plug Power has a fifty-two week low of $7.39 and a fifty-two week high of $31.56. The company has a quick ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PLUG. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Plug Power during the fourth quarter worth $211,176,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in Plug Power by 128,905.5% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 16,955,199 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $176,165,000 after acquiring an additional 16,942,056 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its holdings in Plug Power by 69.1% during the fourth quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 17,213,803 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $212,935,000 after acquiring an additional 7,035,344 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in Plug Power by 244.3% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 4,922,841 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $60,896,000 after acquiring an additional 3,493,122 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Schweiz AG grew its holdings in Plug Power by 73.9% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 4,329,600 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $53,557,000 after acquiring an additional 1,839,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.75% of the company’s stock.

Plug Power Inc delivers end-to-end clean hydrogen and zero-emissions fuel cell solutions for supply chain and logistics applications, on-road electric vehicles, stationary power market, and others in North America and internationally. It engages in building an end-to-end green hydrogen ecosystem, including liquid green hydrogen production, storage and handling, transportation, and dispensing infrastructure.

