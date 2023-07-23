Keyera Corp. (TSE:KEY) to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of $0.45 Per Share, Atb Cap Markets Forecasts

Keyera Corp. (TSE:KEY – Free Report) – Atb Cap Markets upped their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for Keyera in a research report issued on Wednesday, July 19th. Atb Cap Markets analyst N. Heywood now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.45 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.42. Atb Cap Markets has a “Sector Perform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Keyera’s current full-year earnings is $2.07 per share.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. CSFB dropped their price target on shares of Keyera from C$39.50 to C$39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Keyera from C$34.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Keyera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Keyera from C$38.00 to C$38.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$35.46.

Keyera Price Performance

TSE KEY opened at C$32.32 on Friday. Keyera has a 12-month low of C$27.18 and a 12-month high of C$33.63. The stock has a market capitalization of C$7.41 billion, a PE ratio of 20.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 149.42. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$30.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$30.62.

Keyera (TSE:KEY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.49 by C$0.11. The firm had revenue of C$1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.89 billion. Keyera had a net margin of 4.92% and a return on equity of 12.80%.

Keyera Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. Keyera’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 122.29%.

Keyera Company Profile

Keyera Corp. engages in the gathering and processing of natural gas; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids in Canada and the United States. It operates through Gathering and Processing, Liquids Infrastructure, and Marketing segments. The Gathering and Processing segment owns and operates raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants, which collect and process raw natural gas, remove waste products, and separate the economic components primarily natural gas liquids; and provides gas handling and other ancillary services, such as NGL extraction, NGL handling and loading services, and condensate stabilization services.

