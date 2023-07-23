Khiron Life Sciences Corp. (OTCMKTS:KHRNF) Short Interest Down 9.6% in June

Khiron Life Sciences Corp. (OTCMKTS:KHRNF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 215,900 shares, a decrease of 9.6% from the June 15th total of 238,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 266,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Khiron Life Sciences Price Performance

KHRNF opened at $0.02 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.05. Khiron Life Sciences has a 1 year low of $0.01 and a 1 year high of $0.13.

Get Khiron Life Sciences alerts:

Khiron Life Sciences Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Khiron Life Sciences Corp. operates as an integrated medical and cannabis company in Latin America and Europe. It operates through Health Services, Medical Cannabis Products, and Wellbeing Products segments. The company focuses on the cultivation, production, distribution, and export of tetrahydrocannabinol and cannabidiol (CBD) medical cannabis.

Receive News & Ratings for Khiron Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Khiron Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.