Khiron Life Sciences Corp. (OTCMKTS:KHRNF) Short Interest Down 9.6% in June

Khiron Life Sciences Corp. (OTCMKTS:KHRNF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 215,900 shares, a decrease of 9.6% from the June 15th total of 238,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 266,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.
Khiron Life Sciences Price Performance
KHRNF opened at $0.02 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.05. Khiron Life Sciences has a 1 year low of $0.01 and a 1 year high of $0.13.
Khiron Life Sciences Company Profile
