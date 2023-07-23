Kion Group Ag (OTCMKTS:KIGRY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Kion Group Ag (OTCMKTS:KIGRY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a decline of 10.0% from the June 15th total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 19,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Kion Group Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of KIGRY opened at $9.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a PE ratio of 48.75 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.02. Kion Group has a fifty-two week low of $4.50 and a fifty-two week high of $11.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.45.

Kion Group (OTCMKTS:KIGRY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter. Kion Group had a return on equity of 1.70% and a net margin of 0.87%.

Kion Group Cuts Dividend

About Kion Group

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th were given a dividend of $0.0326 per share. This represents a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. Kion Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.00%.

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks and supply chain solutions worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks & Services, and Supply Chain Solutions segments. It offers forklift trucks, counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated warehouse trucks, and towing vehicles under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, Baoli, and OM brand names.

