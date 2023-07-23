Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC Buys 1,889 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC lifted its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 34,581 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,889 shares during the period. NVIDIA makes up 0.9% of Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $9,606,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 56,956,988 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $8,323,694,000 after purchasing an additional 5,043,685 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in NVIDIA by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 45,788,952 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $6,679,427,000 after buying an additional 692,636 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in NVIDIA by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,533,756 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,023,783,000 after buying an additional 4,621,002 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth $3,900,874,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in NVIDIA by 34.8% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 23,299,291 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,404,958,000 after buying an additional 6,013,647 shares during the period. 64.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NVDA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $300.00 to $460.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $472.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Craig Hallum raised NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $350.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $470.00 to $545.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $421.58.

NVIDIA Stock Down 2.7 %

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $443.09 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $108.13 and a 1-year high of $480.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of $400.42 and a 200-day moving average of $293.38. The company has a market cap of $1.09 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 230.78, a PEG ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 1.74.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.17. NVIDIA had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 23.63%. The company had revenue of $7.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.04%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 8.33%.

Insider Activity

In other NVIDIA news, Director Tench Coxe sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.00, for a total transaction of $37,900,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,397,136 shares in the company, valued at $1,287,514,544. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other NVIDIA news, Director Harvey C. Jones sold 119,795 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.17, for a total transaction of $48,297,750.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 676,396 shares in the company, valued at $272,702,575.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Tench Coxe sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.00, for a total transaction of $37,900,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,397,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,287,514,544. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 368,271 shares of company stock worth $147,115,953. Corporate insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Company Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.