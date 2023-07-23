KOK (KOK) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $4.85 Million

KOK (KOK) traded down 6.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on July 23rd. One KOK token can currently be purchased for about $0.0097 or 0.00000032 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. KOK has a market capitalization of $4.85 million and $78,342.04 worth of KOK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, KOK has traded up 14.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00005059 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.13 or 0.00017149 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.39 or 0.00021371 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000085 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00014063 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29,911.92 or 1.00024429 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000777 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0273 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000081 BTC.

About KOK

KOK is a token. Its genesis date was September 30th, 2019. KOK’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 tokens. The official website for KOK is kok-chain.io. KOK’s official Twitter account is @kok_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

KOK Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “KOK (KOK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. KOK has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 107,333,422.49 in circulation. The last known price of KOK is 0.00971872 USD and is up 39.11 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $82,156.81 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://kok-chain.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KOK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KOK should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy KOK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

