Komercní banka, a.s. (OTCMKTS:KMERF) Short Interest Update

Komercní banka, a.s. (OTCMKTS:KMERF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 581,800 shares, an increase of 5.8% from the June 15th total of 549,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Komercní banka, a.s. Stock Performance
Shares of KMERF opened at $31.40 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.53 and a 200-day moving average of $33.64. Komercní banka, a.s. has a 52 week low of $23.05 and a 52 week high of $36.80.
About Komercní banka, a.s.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Komercní banka, a.s.
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/17 – 7/21
- U.S. Bancorp Shares Rally As Analysts Get Bullish After Q2 Report
- AutoNation Beats Earnings Expectations, Stock Down?
- American Express Hiccups After Earnings, Time To Buy?
- ISRG Stock Sinks After Strong Earnings: Is the Growth Priced In?
Receive News & Ratings for Komercní banka a.s. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Komercní banka a.s. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.