Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 77,400 shares, an increase of 5.3% from the June 15th total of 73,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,929,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Koninklijke KPN Stock Performance

KKPNY opened at $3.62 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.51 and its 200-day moving average is $3.49. Koninklijke KPN has a 1-year low of $2.56 and a 1-year high of $3.80.

Koninklijke KPN Company Profile

Koninklijke KPN N.V. provides telecommunications and information technology (IT) services in the Netherlands. It operates through Consumer; Business; Wholesale; and Network, Operations & IT segments. The company offers fixed and mobile telephony, fixed and mobile broadband internet, and television services to retail and business consumers; infrastructure and network related IT solutions to business customers; and wholesale network services to third parties.

