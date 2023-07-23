Koninklijke Philips (PHG) to Release Earnings on Monday

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, July 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.23 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The technology company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.99 billion. Koninklijke Philips had a positive return on equity of 6.29% and a negative net margin of 11.63%. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. On average, analysts expect Koninklijke Philips to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Koninklijke Philips Stock Performance

PHG stock opened at $23.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $21.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.41 and a beta of 0.94. Koninklijke Philips has a 12-month low of $11.75 and a 12-month high of $23.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.79.

Koninklijke Philips Cuts Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.9387 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. Koninklijke Philips’s dividend payout ratio is currently -37.55%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in Koninklijke Philips by 28.7% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,226 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in Koninklijke Philips during the second quarter valued at about $65,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Koninklijke Philips in the 1st quarter valued at $140,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 11,454 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 2,011 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 12,455 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 6.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PHG has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on Koninklijke Philips to €19.00 ($21.35) in a research report on Friday, July 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Societe Generale raised Koninklijke Philips from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.06.

Koninklijke Philips Company Profile

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company in North America, the Greater China, and internationally. It operates through Diagnosis & Treatment Businesses, Connected Care Businesses, and Personal Health Businesses segments. The company provides diagnostic imaging solutions, includes magnetic resonance imaging, X-ray systems, and computed tomography (CT) systems and software comprising detector-based spectral CT solutions, as well as molecular and hybrid imaging solutions for nuclear medicine; echography solutions focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; integrated interventional systems, and interventional diagnostic and therapeutic devices to treat coronary artery and peripheral vascular disease; proprietary software to enable diagnostics and intervention; and enterprise diagnostic informatics products and services.

