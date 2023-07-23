Koninklijke Philips (PHG) to Release Earnings on Monday

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHGGet Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, July 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.23 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHGGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The technology company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.99 billion. Koninklijke Philips had a positive return on equity of 6.29% and a negative net margin of 11.63%. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. On average, analysts expect Koninklijke Philips to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

PHG stock opened at $23.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $21.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.41 and a beta of 0.94. Koninklijke Philips has a 12-month low of $11.75 and a 12-month high of $23.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.79.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.9387 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. Koninklijke Philips’s dividend payout ratio is currently -37.55%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in Koninklijke Philips by 28.7% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,226 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in Koninklijke Philips during the second quarter valued at about $65,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Koninklijke Philips in the 1st quarter valued at $140,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 11,454 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 2,011 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 12,455 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 6.58% of the company’s stock.

PHG has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on Koninklijke Philips to €19.00 ($21.35) in a research report on Friday, July 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Societe Generale raised Koninklijke Philips from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.06.

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company in North America, the Greater China, and internationally. It operates through Diagnosis & Treatment Businesses, Connected Care Businesses, and Personal Health Businesses segments. The company provides diagnostic imaging solutions, includes magnetic resonance imaging, X-ray systems, and computed tomography (CT) systems and software comprising detector-based spectral CT solutions, as well as molecular and hybrid imaging solutions for nuclear medicine; echography solutions focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; integrated interventional systems, and interventional diagnostic and therapeutic devices to treat coronary artery and peripheral vascular disease; proprietary software to enable diagnostics and intervention; and enterprise diagnostic informatics products and services.

