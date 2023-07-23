Kuraray Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KURRY) Short Interest Up 6.3% in June

Kuraray Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KURRY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, an increase of 6.3% from the June 15th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.5 days.

Kuraray Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:KURRY opened at $29.22 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.82 and its 200-day moving average is $26.99. Kuraray has a 1-year low of $20.57 and a 1-year high of $29.83.

Get Kuraray alerts:

Kuraray (OTCMKTS:KURRY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 12th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter. Kuraray had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 6.44%.

About Kuraray

Kuraray Co, Ltd. engages in the production and sale of resins, chemicals, fibers, activated carbon, and high-performance membranes and systems worldwide. The Vinyl Acetate segment manufactures and markets functional resins and films, including PVA, PVB and EVAL. The Isoprene segment engages in the manufacture and marketing of SEPTON thermoplastic elastomer, isoprene-related products, and GENESTAR.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kuraray Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kuraray and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.