L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Receives $250.00 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $250.00.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LHX. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $240.00 to $234.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $241.00 to $222.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

L3Harris Technologies Stock Performance

L3Harris Technologies stock opened at $199.97 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $190.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $197.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.14. L3Harris Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $174.55 and a fifty-two week high of $255.10. The company has a market capitalization of $37.88 billion, a PE ratio of 41.75, a P/E/G ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 0.73.

L3Harris Technologies Dividend Announcement

L3Harris Technologies ( NYSE:LHX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.87 by ($0.01). L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 13.03%. The company had revenue of $4.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.12 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies will post 12.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be issued a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 1st. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.20%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On L3Harris Technologies

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LHX. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Cowa LLC acquired a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the first quarter valued at $26,000. 80.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

