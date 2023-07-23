La Française des Jeux Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:LFDJF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

La Française des Jeux Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:LFDJF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,200 shares, a drop of 9.6% from the June 15th total of 14,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 132.0 days.

La Française des Jeux Société anonyme Stock Up 3.6 %

La Française des Jeux Société anonyme stock opened at $41.42 on Friday. La Française des Jeux Société anonyme has a 12-month low of $27.60 and a 12-month high of $42.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $40.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.52.

About La Française des Jeux Société anonyme

La Française des Jeux Société anonyme operates lottery, and online and PoS sports betting games in France and internationally. The company offers instant and draw games, as well as online poker. It also provides risk management services for sports betting operators; and operates a digital gaming platform.

